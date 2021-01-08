Argentum (ARG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

