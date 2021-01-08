Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Ares Management stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $465,747.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,252 shares of company stock worth $51,731,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 150.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 295,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 212.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

