Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arch Coal is cutting production per needs and carrying out cost-control measures. Development of the Leer South mine will produce high-quality coking coal, which can help Arch Resources cater to the commodity’s demand among global customers. The company will benefit from its long term supply contracts. Arch Resources’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, increasing emission-related awareness is pushing back coal as an energy source in comparison with clean natural gas and renewable sources is hurting the company. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and shutdown of coal-based power generation plants are also adversely impacting thermal coal demand. Arch Resources’ decision to terminate the thermal coal joint venture with Peabody Energy, will impact its prospects.”

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of Arch Resources stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.41. 2,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $72.57.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after buying an additional 100,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 348,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 81.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 109,305 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

