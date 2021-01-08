ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. Stephens currently has $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCB. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ArcBest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

