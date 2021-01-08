Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

