Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Insider Buys £7,850 in Stock

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,850 ($10,256.08).

On Wednesday, December 30th, Nigel Boardman acquired 1,250 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,812.50 ($12,820.09).

LON ARBB opened at GBX 838.25 ($10.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.81 million and a PE ratio of 32.87. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,400 ($18.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 751.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 735.33.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

