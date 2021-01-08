Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Trading 7% Higher

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.93. 829,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 917,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

