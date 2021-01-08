APY.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $4.20 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $619,471.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00110102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00448204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00250897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051281 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,719,323 tokens. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.