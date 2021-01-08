Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.40. Appulse Co. (APL.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 4,350 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.10 million for the quarter.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

