Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives $56.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.83.

APLT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $91,886. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after purchasing an additional 768,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

