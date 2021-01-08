Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Trading Up 104.9%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares were up 104.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 21,700,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 4,552,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several research analysts have commented on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

