AppCoins Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $165,428.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

