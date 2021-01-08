Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.86.

NYSE:APO opened at $46.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 337,633 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.