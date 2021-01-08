Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of APO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,588. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

