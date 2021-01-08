AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

AOWDF stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. AO World has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

