Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ANFGF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

