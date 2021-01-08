Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.
ANFGF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
