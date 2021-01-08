Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $38.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.80 million and the lowest is $35.10 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $37.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $143.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $147.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $186.78 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $192.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 1,851,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,381. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $663.35 million, a PE ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

In related news, CFO Fred M. Powell acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 445.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

