Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, Coinone and Bittrex. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $57.21 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00038213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00275652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.43 or 0.02649561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011926 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitMax, Coinone, Coinall, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, KuCoin, ABCC, Bgogo, Bittrex, Binance DEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bithumb and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

