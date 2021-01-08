Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.99

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 165877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGLOY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

