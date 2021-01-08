Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.01

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.01 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.83 ($0.12), with a volume of 4034310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.40 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.77. The firm has a market cap of £18.57 million and a PE ratio of -37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.66.

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) Company Profile (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

