AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ANGO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.73 million, a PE ratio of 517.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.