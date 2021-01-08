ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet cut ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 3,235,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,521. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.18 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,052.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,932,776 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,782 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth $8,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 704,106 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $7,247,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

