Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.