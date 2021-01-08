AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.43.
Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 3,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,279. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $67,000.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
