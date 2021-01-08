AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 3,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,279. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $67,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

