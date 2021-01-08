AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANAB. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.43.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $87,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

