Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.54.

PLAN stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,310,875 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $159,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

