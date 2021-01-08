Analyzing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Globant and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 3 7 0 2.70 Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86

Globant presently has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.23%. Cars.com has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Globant.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globant and Cars.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $659.33 million 12.25 $54.01 million $1.76 123.73 Cars.com $606.68 million 1.35 -$445.32 million $1.45 8.39

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com. Cars.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 6.40% 10.92% 7.42% Cars.com -151.54% 17.78% 7.01%

Summary

Globant beats Cars.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, mission critical, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, digital marketing, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It also provides biological and technological solutions to healthcare, agriculture, and pharmaceutical organizations. The company serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

