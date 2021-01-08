Analyzing Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Atomera has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atomera and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -83.69% -77.00% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 29.40% 20.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atomera and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $530,000.00 1,109.99 -$13.30 million ($0.84) -32.64 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 18.18 $11.83 billion $2.15 56.48

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atomera and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1 0 5 0 2.67

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 67.06%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Atomera.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Atomera on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

