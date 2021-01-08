Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $371.50

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.50.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total transaction of $4,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,202,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $437.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.94, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

