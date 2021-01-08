Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $22.76

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.76.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,338.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

