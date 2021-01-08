Analysts Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT at $12.50

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERIC. Raymond James upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at $167,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

