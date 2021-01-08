Analysts Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $11.29

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 59.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 87.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

