Analysts Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Price Target at $34.22

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

