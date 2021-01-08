Analysts Set Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Target Price at $7.40

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOGO. ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

GOGO stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $862.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $204,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth $73,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $166,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

