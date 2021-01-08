Analysts Set Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) PT at $48.50

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $63,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,643,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.