Analysts Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target at $7.92

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.92.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 8,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $314.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 129,059 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

