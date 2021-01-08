Analysts Set Expectations for Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Senseonics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SENS. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

