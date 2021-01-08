Analysts Set Expectations for First Busey Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. First Busey has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

