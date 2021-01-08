Analysts Set Expectations for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

COF stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $111.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

