Analysts Set DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT at €36.55

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.55 ($42.99).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DWS shares. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

DWS stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €35.87 ($42.19). The stock had a trading volume of 128,569 shares. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.40 and a 200 day moving average of €32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

