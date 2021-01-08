Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $57.71

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

