Analysts Set Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) PT at $45.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ATNM opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.