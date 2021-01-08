Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI):

1/8/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

12/22/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2020 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,037. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

