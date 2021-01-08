Analysts Offer Predictions for James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of James River Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

JRVR stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in James River Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in James River Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in James River Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

