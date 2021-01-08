Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zscaler, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

ZS opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $212.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 201.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $1,009,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,540 shares of company stock worth $54,733,221 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

