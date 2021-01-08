Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Allstate Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Allstate in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s FY2021 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

ALL opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

