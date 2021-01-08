Analysts Expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $15.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $94,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PBF Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,327,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,789. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $839.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

