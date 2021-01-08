Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.09. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,763. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

