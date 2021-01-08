Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $877.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

NYSE FRC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $161.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

