Analysts Anticipate Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce sales of $269.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $268.74 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $243.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

PFPT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,115 shares of company stock worth $7,291,639. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Proofpoint by 41.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFPT stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.77. 18,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,122. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.28. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $137.84.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

